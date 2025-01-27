Injured Pathum Nissanka unlikely to play first Test against Australia

Colombo, Jan 27 (IANS) Injured Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka is unlikely to play the first Test against Australia in Galle, starting on Wednesday.

Nissanka is undergoing rehabilitation in Colombo for the groin strain he sustained during the third T20I against New Zealand earlier this month. He has not joined the rest of the squad in Galle, team manager Mahinda Halangoda confirmed to ESPNcricinfo.

Sri Lanka's team management is hopeful of his availability for the second Test starting on February 6.

The remaining 17 players in Sri Lanka's Test squad are expected to be available, according to team manager Halangoda. Captain Dhananjaya de Silva, recovering from a side strain, and Kamindu Mendis, who suffered a split webbing during domestic matches in the past two weeks, have both travelled with the team to Galle.

With Nissanka unavailable, Sri Lanka need a second opener to partner Dimuth Karunaratne. The most likely option is Oshada Fernando, who has opened in 19 Test innings. Another possibility is uncapped Lahiru Udara, a specialist opener at the domestic level. Wicketkeeper-batter Sadeera Samarawickrama is also in contention.

The two-Test series will be played at the iconic Galle International Stadium, a venue known for its spin-friendly conditions, which could be pivotal for Sri Lanka's strategy. Spinners like Prabath Jayasuriya, Jeffrey Vandersay, and Nishan Peiris are expected to play crucial roles.

The visitors are dealing with injury concerns, most notably the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, who is sidelined with an ankle injury. In his place, Steve Smith will lead the side.

Australia’s strong performance in the WTC cycle has already secured their spot in the final against South Africa in June. However, the team will not take this series lightly, as the spin-heavy conditions in Galle will test their ability to adapt, especially without Cummins leading the pace attack.

For Sri Lanka, this series is a golden opportunity to make significant strides in the WTC standings. Currently ranked fifth, Sri Lanka could surpass New Zealand and potentially India with a series win, depending on other results.

Sri Lanka Test squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sonal Dinusha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nishan Peiris, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.