Injured Anil Deshmukh likely to be discharged today; MVA fumes at attack

Nagpur/Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Former Nationalist Congress Party (SP)’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh -- who was injured in a stone-pelting incident -- is likely to be discharged soon, a party leader said here on Tuesday.

Deshmukh, 74, was proceeding home after attending an election meeting in Narkhed village of Katol Assembly constituency when the incident took place around 8.30 p.m. Monday, hours after the election campaign ended.

En route on the Jalalkheda-Katol Road near the Bel-fata, an unknown mob suddenly appeared, waylaid the vehicle, raised slogans and started pelting stones indiscriminately at Deshmukh’s car, shattering the windshield and windows.

The NCP (SP) senior leader suffered at least one stone hit on his head and started bleeding, as pictures and videos of the mob attack went viral late on Monday night.

Deshmukh, in a semi-conscious state, was rushed to the Katol Civil Hospital and early in the day shifted to a private hospital where he is recuperating from the injuries.

Nagpur Collector Dr Vipin Itankar said on Tuesday that the district administration and Superintendent of Police have taken serious note of the attack, police teams have rushed to the spot, a probe has been initiated and those found guilty would not be spared.

An NCP(SP) leader said in Mumbai that he is recovering well and may be discharged from the hospital later in the day, even as the Nagpur Police have launched a full-fledged probe into the incident.

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of Congress-NCP(SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT) strongly condemned the incident with some leaders pointing an accusing finger at the Bharatiya Janata Party.

MVA leaders like Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awhad, Clyde Crasto (all NCP-SP), SS(UBT)’s Sanjay Raut, Sushma Andhare and Kishore Tiwari, and Congress’ Nana Patole, M. Arif Naseem Khan and others, slammed the ruling MahaYuti for the attack and blamed BJP’s Deputy CM for the collapse of law and order.

On the other hand, the ruling MahaYuti leaders appeared rattled by the possible ramifications of the attack that happened just a day before the high-stakes November 20 elections.

At least one BJP local leader demanded that an SIT probe must be conducted and the report should be submitted on the day itself to prevent any adverse fallout on the Wednesday polling.

On learning of the attack, a large number of Deshmukh’s supporters rushed to the hospital, raised slogans condemning the government and demanded that the attackers be caught and booked.

Meanwhile, police have booked a case against four unknown persons, a probe team searched the incident spot near Bel-fata, conducted a 'panchnama' and collected evidence, took away the badly-damaged vehicle for investigation and is questioning locals to track the suspects behind the attack.

