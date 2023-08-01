Influential NESO delegation in Manipur to promote peace, ethnic harmony

Imphal, Aug 1 (IANS) An 18-member delegation of the North East Students Organisation (NESO), an apex body of eight students’ associations of seven northeastern states, arrived in Imphal on Tuesday to promote peace and ethnic harmony in strife-torn Manipur.

The NESO delegation would visit various districts and meet the cross section of people, including Meiteis and Kukis, and displaced people and civil society organisations to assess the prevailing situation and facilitate efforts to establish lasting peace in the violence-affected Manipur.

NESO Chairman Samuel B. Jyrwa said that they would facilitate efforts to establish lasting peace in the violence-affected state.

"Since the violence broke out in Manipur, the NESO has maintained constant touch with leaders from different communities in Manipur. The visit stands as a continued effort by NESO to foster peace and harmony, further strengthening the longstanding relationship between different communities in the region," he said.

The delegation would meet the Governor Anusuiya Uikey, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and other leaders.

The All Assam Students Union's (AASU) chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya said that two NESO teams are already present in Manipur since the violence started on May 3. Besides the AASU, the NESO delegation comprises leaders of Khasi Students Union (KSU), All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), Tripura Students; Federation (TSF), Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), Garo Students Union (GSU), and the All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU).

The NESO organised candlelight vigils in all state capitals of the northeast on June 28 in solidarity with the people of Manipur.

