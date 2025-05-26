Infibeam Avenues' profit falls 15 pc sequentially to Rs 54 crore in Q4, revenue up

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Fintech company Infibeam Avenues on Monday reported 15 per cent sequential decline in profit from operations in the January-March period (Q4) to Rs 54 crore, from Rs 64 crore in the December quarter (Q3).

The company said in a stock exchange filing that its income from operations stood at Rs 1,160 crore in the March quarter of FY25, which is 8.4 per cent higher than the December quarter's income from operations of Rs 1,070 crore.

The company's profit from operations grew 17 per cent (year-on-year) in the March quarter. The company had a profit of Rs 46 crore in the March quarter of FY24.

The company's expenses increased by 8.88 per cent on a quarterly basis to Rs 1,103 crore in the January-March period, from Rs 1,013 crore in the October-December period.

On an annual basis, the company's expenses increased by 65 per cent, which was Rs 666 crore in the same period of FY24.

Infibeam Avenues' profit from operations for the entire FY25 stood at Rs 236 crore, which is 51 per cent higher than the profit of Rs 156 crore for the entire FY24.

During this period, the company's income from operations has increased from Rs 3,150 crore to Rs 3,992 crore, showing a growth of 26.73 per cent on an annual basis.

The company's total income for the entire FY25 has increased to Rs 4,065 crore, which is 28.03 percent higher than the total income of Rs 3,175 crore in FY25.

According to the company's March shareholding pattern given on the screener, the promoter's stake in Infibeam Avenues is 27.36 per cent. At the same time, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) hold 7.72 percent and the public holds 64.29 per cent.

To support company’s growth objectives, the Board of Directors recently approved a rights issue of up to Rs 700 crore. This capital infusion will drive the acceleration of key strategic initiatives, said the company.

