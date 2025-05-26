Chandrababu neglecting unemployed, targeting Officials

YSRCP spokesperson Yanamala Nagarjuna Yadav criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for neglecting the unemployed and fostering a culture of examination irregularities.

Nagarjuna highlighted the government’s failure to act on 21 job notifications issued by the previous YSRCP regime, leaving 8.5 lakh aspirants in limbo. He criticized the coalition government for not filling a single vacancy and dismantling jobs created under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who provided 6.31 lakh jobs, earning national acclaim.

Nagarjuna condemned the government’s mishandling of exams, citing rampant paper leaks, including Class X, B.Ed, and half-yearly exams, under Chandrababu’s tenure. He contrasted this with YS Jagan’s administration, which conducted 78 APPSC notifications, filling 6,296 posts without leaks, as recognized by a central government study. The recent Group-2 exam fiasco, marked by last-minute postponements and irregularities, further exposed the government’s incompetence.

The arrest of a DG-rank officer, PSR Anjaneyulu, on fabricated charges, including a false case by Jatwani and alleged APPSC irregularities, was a Political vendetta. He clarified that APPSC’s digital evaluations followed High Court orders, with no independent decisions by officials. He said the government of using a “Red Book Constitution” to harass officials and sow distrust among youth.

Nagarjuna urged Chandrababu to emulate YS Jagan’s transparent governance, complete pending notifications, and stop targeting officials. “The coalition must end its deceitful tactics and prioritize the unemployed,” he demanded, calling for fair recruitment and an end to vindictive politics.