India's vision for free, secure maritime network resonates across the world: PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that India’s “vision for free, open and secure maritime network -- be it the Indian Ocean or the Indo-Pacific region -- is finding resonance across the world”.

In his message for the maiden maritime event -- 'Sagarmanthan, The Ocean’s Dialogue' being held in the national capital, PM Modi said, “The ‘Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative’ envisions marine resources as a key pillar for growth for nations. This dialogue on oceans further strengthens the rules-based world order and enhances peace, trust and friendship between nations.”

The message sent from the PM’s camp office in Nigeria called for the success of Sagarmanthan to build consensus for partnerships of a prosperous future for humanity.

“As we strive to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, dialogues such as Sagarmanthan are invaluable to build consensus, partnerships and most importantly, a prosperous future. With the collective efforts of all stakeholders, I am confident that these discussions will resonate far and wide, paving the way toward a brighter, more connected future,” PM Modi said.

Highlighting India’s rich maritime legacy and steps to build the sector, the Prime Minister said, “India’s maritime tradition goes back several millennia and is among the richest in the world. The thriving port cities of Lothal and Dholavira, the fleets of the Chola dynasty, and the exploits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are great inspirations. Oceans are a shared heritage for nations and societies, as well as the lifeline for international trade."

"Today, the security and prosperity of nations is intimately connected to oceans. Recognising the potential of oceans, several transformative steps have been taken to bolster India’s maritime capabilities. Over the last decade, guided by the vision of ‘Ports of Prosperity’, ‘Ports for Progress’ and ‘Ports for Productivity’, we have doubled the capacity of our ports. By enhancing port efficiency, reducing turnaround times and strengthening last-mile connectivity through expressways, railways and riverine networks, we have transformed India’s shoreline,” PM Modi said.

Minister for Shipping and Ports Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been witnessing a transformational experience in the maritime sector. The message by the Prime Minister encapsulates the very essence that this maiden maritime thought leadership forum -- Sagarmanthan -- aims to achieve.”

The two-day event brings together global maritime leaders, policymakers, industry experts and scholars.

