India's motorcycle industry accelerates to robust sales growth in March

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) India’s motorcycle industry witnessed strong growth in the final month of the just-concluded fiscal year 2024-25, with leading manufacturers reporting impressive sales figures.

Royal Enfield and Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) showcased remarkable achievements in March, according to their sales data.

Royal Enfield, the world’s largest maker of middleweight motorcycles, marked a significant milestone by selling over one million units for the first time in a financial year.

In FY 2024-25, the Bullet maker sold a total of 10,09,900 units, an 11 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Of this, domestic sales stood at 9,02,757 units, while exports surged by 37 per cent, reaching 1,07,143 units, according to the company.

Similarly, Suzuki Motorcycle India saw record sales with 12,56,161 units sold in FY2024-25. This was an 11 per cent growth over the previous year's figures.

Domestic sales played a key role in this success by rising 14 per cent to reach 10,45,662 units. Suzuki's performance in March 2025 was also outstanding, with an all-time high of 1,25,930 units sold.

Domestic sales alone were a remarkable 1,05,736 units -- a 23 per cent growth from March 2024, said the company.

Meanwhile, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), known for its electric commercial vehicles, continued its dominance in the electric vehicle (EV) sector.

For the fourth consecutive year, MLMML led the L5 category of commercial EVs, contributing to a significant 24.2 per cent EV penetration in FY25, according to the company’s statement.

The company achieved several milestones, including selling over 2 lakh commercial EVs and 1 lakh units of its flagship electric auto, the Treo.

In March 2025, MLMML's strong performance continued with the launch of new products such as the Treo with a metal body and the Mahindra ZEO, the company’s first-ever 4W electric commercial vehicle.

The remarkable performance of these key players reflects the growing demand for both traditional and electric two-wheelers, as well as the country’s shift toward more sustainable transportation options.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.