Trailer of Sundar C, Vadivelu’s ‘Gangers’ promises a fun film filled with laughs!

Chennai, April 1 (IANS) The makers of director Sundar C’s much-awaited comedy heist drama ‘Gangers’, featuring Sundar C and Vadivelu in the lead, on Tuesday, released a hilarious trailer of the film which has now given enough reason for fans to believe the film will be a laugh riot!

Actress Khushbu Sundar, whose production house Avni Cinemax is presenting the film, shared the hilarious trailer on her social media timelines.

She wrote, “The OGs are back to take over the new era with #GANGERS.Get a peak into their mad-fun world with the #GangersTrailer.Gangers from April 24.”

Vadivelu, who, for some time now has been struggling to regain his old form as an outstanding comedian, seems all set to reclaim the number one comedian spot in Tamil cinema with this film.

The trailer gives away the fact that the film will be an out and out entertainer, full of laughs, action and romance.

It begins with Mime Gopi’s character talking about an individual whose identity is unknown. Mime Gopi suspects that the unknown individual is targeting him and his family as the man has been repeatedly launching attacks on him and his family using the village festival as cover to carry out his operations.

The trailer then shows a new PT master called Saravanan (Sundar C) arriving in the village. While Saravanan is a qualified teacher, who has got the job on merit, the village school already has another PT master (Vadivelu) who has got the job under the management quota.

The trailer also shows Vadivelu falling for Catherine Tresa’s character even as she falls for Sundar C. The last part of the trailer shows Saravanan announcing that he is to rob over a 100 crores that the crooks have stashed over a period of three years. In this regard, he seeks help from Vadivelu, Baks and Munishkanth.

The film, which has been written and directed by Sundar C, has music by Sathya and cinematography by E Krishnasamy. Editing for the film is by Praveen Antony. The film, which has been produced by A.C. Shanmugam, A.C.S. Arunkumar, Kushboo Sundar, is set to hit screens on April 24 this year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.