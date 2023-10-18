India's horticulture crops production expected to touch record high
New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) The total horticulture production in the country including fruits, vegetables, flowers and plantation crops is expected to be a record 351.92 million tonnes during 2022-23, according to the 2nd advance estimates, released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Wednesday.
The highlights of the estimates are as follows:
Total horticulture production in the year 2022-23 is estimated to be 351.92 million tonnes, an increase of about 4.74 million tonnes (1.37 per cent) as compared to the year 2021-22 (final).
Production of fruits, vegetables, plantation crops, flowers and honey is expected to increase.
Fruit production is estimated to be 108.34 million tonnes in the year 2022-23 as compared to 107.51 million tonnes in the year 2021-22.
The production of vegetables is estimated to be 212.91 million tonnes in the year 2022-23 compared to 209.14 million tonnes in the year 2021-22.
Potato production is expected to be 60.54 million tonnes, compared to 56.18 million tonnes in the year 2021-22.
Production of plantation crops is estimated to increase from 15.76 million tonnes in 2021-22 to 16.05 million tonnes in 2022-23, which is an increase of about 1.78 per cent.
Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.