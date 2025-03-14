India's 1st exploration licence auction, AI-driven mineral targeting Hackathon launched

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) The Ministry of Mines, in partnership with the Goa government, jointly launched India's inaugural Exploration Licence (EL) auction -- a transformative step aimed at unlocking critical and deep-seated mineral reserves across the country.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy and Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant shared the dias to make the event also showcase a "Roadshow" for the fifth tranche of critical mineral blocks auction and inaugurated the AI (artificial intelligence) Hackathon 2025 under the theme "Mineral Targeting using Artificial Intelligence".

The AI Hackathon 2025 aims to leverage cutting-edge datasets to identify hidden mineral deposits and drive innovation in sustainable mining practices.

Chaired by G. Kishan Reddy, the session brought together prominent officials from state and central administrations to deliberate on a variety of key issues.

Highlighting the significance of this moment, Union Minister Kishan Reddy said, "For the first time, India is opening up systematic early-stage exploration through a structured and transparent auction process. This reform will accelerate the discovery of critical and deep-seated minerals, boost investor confidence, and pave the way for a self-reliant, future-ready mineral ecosystem aligned with India's clean energy and industrial ambitions."

The discussions addressed essential topics, such as strategies for auctioning untapped mining blocks in Goa, plans to rejuvenate dormant mines, and solutions for managing expired and lapsed leases in compliance with Section 10A(2) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

CM Sawant, lauded the Union government's reformative steps, stating, "Goa has a rich mining legacy, and we are committed to responsible, technology-driven mineral development. These reforms will not only unlock India's mineral potential but also create new opportunities for sustainable mining."

Progress updates on the operationalisation of auctioned mining blocks and ongoing exploration projects were shared, with special emphasis on the contributions of organisations like the Geological Survey of India and Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Ltd.

The CM laid his emphasis on the economic impact of reviving mining operations in Goa, highlighting their role in bolstering the state's economy and contributing to the Gross State Domestic Product.

CM Sawant lauded Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their steadfast support in these initiatives.

The event culminated in the auction of 13 exploration license blocks covering critical minerals such as Rare Earth Elements (REEs), zinc, diamonds, copper, and Platinum Group Elements.

The transparent bidding process is set to advance mineral exploration, boost private sector involvement, and strengthen India's technological and energy independence.

