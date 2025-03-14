After linking 'Ladli Behna Yojana' to pension schemes, MP govt offers Rs 5,000 wage incentive

Bhopal, March 14 (IANS) Responding to the debate on Motion of Thanks to Governor's speech on the Budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that women beneficiaries under the Ladli Behna scheme, if engaged in textile or readymade garment industry will receive Rs 5,000 monthly wage incentive.

The Chief Minister claimed that the state is marching ahead on growth trajectory to meet the target of Rs 28 lakh crore Budget size by 2047.

The wage incentive or assistance was included in Central government's Textile Policy, 2024.

CM Yadav pointed out about recently declared new tiger reserve -- Madhav National Park, Kuno National Park and the top position the state has achieved on health index.

The Chief Minister remarked that should members of the Congress wish to encounter a leopard, they need only journey to Sheopur, where arrangements could be made.

He also alleged that the tigers of Madhav National Park, a sanctuary established in 1919, had been consumed metaphorically by Congress while under his government, however, the majestic tigers have been reintroduced to their rightful domain.

He noted with pride the transformation in forest tourism, which has burgeoned from a modest 64 lakh visitors in 2003 to an impressive 13 crore today.

CM Yadav extolled the virtues of Gandhiji's vision, Ambedkar's philosophy, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental ethos, all of which, he asserted, were reflected in the Governor's address.

He unveiled an ambitious blueprint to elevate the state's Budget to a staggering Rs 28 lakh crore by the year 2047.

The Chief Minister also lauded Madhya Pradesh's ascendancy to the pinnacle of the nation's health index, as recognized by Niti Aayog, which has designated the state as a performer.

The Ladli Behan Yojana has been a flagship scheme of the Madhya Pradesh government through which it provides Rs 1,250 every month to its beneficiaries, with a promise from the government to gradually raise this amount to Rs 3,000.

Recently, the State Finance Minister Jagdish Devda shared plans in his recently tabled annual Budget 2025-26 to integrate this initiative with the Atal Pension Yojana, aimed at providing pension benefits under various schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Suraksha Yojana and Atal Pension Yojana to ensuring a secure financial future for women.

The number of registered women under the scheme is 1.27 crore.

The State Finance Minister earmarked a fund of Rs 18,669 crore for the scheme.

In addition, the scheme will now link beneficiaries to the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, the Minister had said while presenting the state Budget.

These connections will extend essential life and accident insurance coverage, adding a layer of financial protection for the women involved.

The discussion over the Motion of Thanks lasted more than 11 and a half hours deliberating on the Governor's address.

This detailed discourse highlighted its importance before the Assembly shifted its focus to the equally critical discussion of the Budget from March 17 after Holi vacations.

