Centre prepared roadmap to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur: Official

Imphal, March 14 (IANS) Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) North East Advisor A.K. Mishra during his series of meetings with various Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Manipur indicated that the Centre has prepared a roadmap to restore peace and normalcy in ethnic strife-hit Manipur, officials and CSO leaders separately said on Thursday.

According to a Manipur government official, Mishra held a series of separate meetings with various CSOs belonging to Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities during the past three days.

Federation of Civil Societies (FOCS) Spokesman Ngangbam Chamchan Singh said that Mishra told them that the first phase of the roadmap for peace in Manipur is being implemented.

“Responding to an invitation, a FOCS delegation met Mishra and other officials on Wednesday. During the meeting Mishra informed them that the Centre has prepared a roadmap to end the ongoing conflict in the state and it would be implemented in phases,” Singh told the media on Thursday.

Quoting Mishra, he said that the roadmap includes surrender of looted and illegal arms and ammunition, reopening of vehicular movements and curbing violent activities of various armed groups.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla's February 20 appeal to surrender looted and illegal is a part of the initial phase of the roadmap, Singh said referring to Mishra.

The MHA advisor accompanied by other officials held discussions with Kuki-Zo community leaders in Churachandpur district on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, the MHA representatives also met with Meitei civil society groups in Imphal, including the All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO), and the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI).

Discussions centered on the ongoing unrest and the Centre’s efforts to bring stability to the region. Regarding the suspension of operations (SOO) agreement between the Centre and Kuki armed groups, Mishra clarified that while the agreement has lapsed, it has not been abrogated.

Mishra assured that the pact would be modified and revised in due course as part of the Centre’s broader strategy to address the ongoing tensions and find a sustainable resolution, an AMUCO leader said.

Meanwhile, due to the initiative of Mishra the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex body of the tribals in Manipur, on Thursday, announced the lifting of the indefinite shutdown it had called to protest the resumption of the bus services between the state capital Imphal and the hill districts and the police action in the tribal areas on March 8.

