Bihar CM conducts inspection at Secretariat on Holika Dahan

Patna, March 14 (IANS) On the day of Holika Dahan, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made a sudden visit to his office at the Secretariat on Thursday, where he held a high-level meeting with top officials and issued key directives.

The CM inspected various rooms and branches of the General Administration Department and held a high-level meeting with officials, including Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, Development Commissioner Pratyay Amrit and DGP Vinay Kumar.

The meeting was also attended by Deepak Kumar Principal Secretary to CM, S. Siddharth, Principal Secretary to CM, B. Rajender, Additional Chief Secretary, GAD, Anand Kishore, Principal Secretary, Finance, Anupam Kumar and Kumar Ravi, Secretaries to CM and Pranav Kumar, Secretary, Home Department.

The Chief Minister directed officials to speed up the implementation of all ongoing development projects.

He emphasised the quick execution of projects announced during his Pragati Yatra.

Earlier, all Pragati Yatra announcements have Cabinet approval.

"I have directed officials to complete all projects within the set timeline to ensure effective governance and development," he said.

During his inspection, the CM assessed the digital infrastructure and functionality of the department's e-office system.

He emphasised maintaining cleanliness and an efficient work environment, apart from effective management of administrative processes.

"All departments must function smoothly, ensuring clean, organised, and efficient operations to serve the people better," CM Nitish Kumar said.

This surprise inspection underscores CM Nitish Kumar's active monitoring of state affairs even on festival days.

Earlier, Bihar CM visited the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna on Thursday morning to review the progress of the new terminal building and other ongoing infrastructure projects.

During the inspection, top officials, including Bihar Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, Patna DM Chandrashekher Singh, and other senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister.

CM Nitish Kumar inspected the under-construction terminal, approach roads, and other passenger amenities.

The CM instructed officials to expedite the construction and ensure timely completion.

