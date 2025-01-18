Indian Railways sets up well-equipped medical facilities at Prayagraj station for Maha Kumbh devotees

Prayagraj, Jan 18 (IANS) As the Maha Kumbh Mela continues to attract millions of devotees from across India and around the world, Indian Railways has stepped up its efforts to ensure the health and safety of pilgrims with well-equipped medical facilities at key railway stations, including Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj Junction.

With lakhs of devotees making their way to the city for the religious event, the railway authorities have set up a dedicated observation room at the entry gate towards platform number 3 at Prayagraj station. These centres are designed to provide immediate medical assistance to anyone who may face health-related issues or accidents.

The observation rooms are outfitted with crucial medical equipment such as Electrocardiogram (ECG) machines for heart-related concerns, defibrillators for cases of cardiac arrest, oxygen concentrators for respiratory issues, and glucometres for diabetic patients.

A pharmacist posted at the facility shared, "All necessary facilities are available here. Our nursing staff is on standby around the clock. In case of an emergency, we offer immediate care. If a case is more severe, we quickly transfer the patient via ambulance to the nearest hospital."

A recent incident saw a woman being treated after feeling dizzy late at night near the canal. Her relative, Naveen, expressed gratitude, saying, "We were heading to the Ganga for a bath when her health deteriorated. We're grateful for the prompt and excellent care provided by the railway staff."

The medical centres are part of a broader initiative by Indian Railways to provide 24/7 health services during the ongoing Mela, ensuring that millions of pilgrims who flock to Prayagraj for this sacred event are well taken care of.

With over 7 crore devotees having already bathed at the Sangam, the number is expected to exceed 50 crore by the time the 45-day festival concludes on February 26. The Maha Kumbh Mela, a once-in-twelve-years spiritual gathering, offers pilgrims the opportunity to take a ritual bath at the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet.

