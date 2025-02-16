Indian Navy's training ships undertake professional exchanges in Cambodia

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Indian Navy ships of First Training Squadron (1TS), comprising INS Sujata and ICGS Veera, held multiple professional exchanges and media interaction as part of training deployment at Sihanoukville Port in Cambodia, an official said on Sunday.

Senior visiting officers of Indian Navy called on Mang Sineth, Governor of Sihanoukville region and senior officers of the Royal Cambodian Navy (RCN), said the spokesperson of the Indian Navy at Naval Headquarters and DPR, Ministry of Defence.

A Small Arms Simulator was handed over to the Royal Cambodian Army, the official said in a post on social media handle X.

The port call from February 14-17 is part of the Long-Range Training Deployment of the squadron to South East Asia.

The ships were warmly welcomed on Friday by representatives of Maritime agencies of Cambodia, said a statement issued here.

The ships will engage in numerous activities aimed at enhancing cooperation and interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Royal Cambodian Navy (RCN).

The visit shall include cross-training visits, social interaction, friendly sports fixtures and PASSEX with RCN. The visit also features the formal handing over of a Small Arms Simulator to the Royal Cambodian Army.

The defence engagement and capacity building are a part of the warm and cordial India-Cambodia ties, and the visit of the squadron is aimed at further consolidating the maritime relationship between the two countries.

Previously in February 2024, the Cambodian Navy participated in Ex-MILAN 24 at Visakhapatnam.

The extant visits highlight the importance of growing India-Cambodia relations and strengthening maritime association and regional stability as a part of India's 'Act East' policy, the statement said.

Earlier last month, the indigenously designed and built guided missile destroyer INS Mumbai participated in the fourth edition of the Multinational Exercise LA PEROUSE.

This edition witnessed the participation of personnel/surface and sub-surface assets from various maritime partners including the Royal Australian Navy, French Navy, Royal Navy, United States Navy, Indonesian Navy, Royal Malaysian Navy, Republic of Singapore Navy and Royal Canadian Navy.

