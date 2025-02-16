PM Modi’s advice during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ helped me overcome exam fear: 10th grader Ananya Batham

Unnao, Feb 16 (IANS) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is currently conducting the 10th and 12th grade exams, and students are focused on their preparations. The "Pariksha Pe Charcha" programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has helped students alleviate their exam fears.

This year, the programme took a new approach, where not only PM Modi, but also prominent personalities from fields like film, sports, and spirituality, shared valuable tips with students to ease their exam-related difficulties.

Recently, PM Modi interacted with students in a "Pariksha Pe Charcha" session. Among the participants was Ananya Batham, a 10th-grade student from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. After meeting PM Modi, Ananya gained confidence and is no longer afraid of exams.

Speaking to IANS, Ananya said, "The experience of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' with PM Modi was wonderful. It felt great to talk to him. Before joining the programme, I was quite scared about exams, thinking that if I scored low marks, I might struggle to get admission. But speaking with PM Modi boosted my confidence. Now, I am no longer afraid of exams or any difficulties in life."

She further mentioned, "I never thought I would meet PM Modi. Now that I have met him, I feel very happy. My family is also very proud of me. 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is a very important programme for students because it helps eliminate the fear they have about exams."

Ananya's mother added, "The 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme is excellent. We are very proud of our daughter for meeting PM Modi. Such programmes are essential for the welfare of students. We are grateful to PM Modi. More students should also be given the opportunity to meet PM Modi as they will feel encouraged"

Ananya had met PM Modi on January 27 during the "Pariksha Pe Charcha" programme with her school teacher. During the session, Ananya had asked PM Modi how they could improve their work. The Prime Minister responded by saying that it’s important to first understand the subject and then have self-confidence and patience while preparing it.

