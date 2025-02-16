Production begins at Rajhara North Coal Block in Jharkhand, to boost economy

Palamu, Feb 16 (IANS) Production has officially begun at the Rajhara North coal block in Palamu district, Jharkhand. The coal block, allocated by the Union government to Fairmine Carbons Private Limited, was inaugurated on Sunday by Jharkhand Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore.

The coal block holds an estimated reserve of 22 lakh metric tonnes and has been leased to the company for 30 years. With operations now underway, the project is expected to generate over 500 direct jobs, while several hundred more employment opportunities will be created indirectly.

The state government anticipates annual revenue of approximately Rs 102 crore from coal production at Rajhara block. In addition to contributing to Jharkhand’s economy, Fairmine Carbons Pvt Ltd has committed to infrastructure and community development in the region. The company plans to invest in improving road connectivity, access to clean drinking water, healthcare services, and educational facilities to support the local population.

Highlighting the significance of the project, Finance Minister Kishore said "The opening of the Rajhara North coal mine marks a major milestone in Jharkhand’s economic progress. This project will not only increase state revenue but also create substantial employment opportunities for the local youth. It will also aid in expanding infrastructure and promoting industrial development. The Jharkhand government is committed to strengthening the state's economy and supporting industries that drive growth."

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Palamu MP Vishnu Dayal Ram, Fairmine Carbons Pvt Ltd Managing Director Sameer Lohia, and senior government officials.

Jharkhand is a key coal-producing state in India, with 34 coal blocks allocated to private companies by the Union government. Of these, mining operations are expected to commence in 13 blocks within the next two to three months, accelerating economic activity across multiple districts.

Production at JSW’s coal blocks in Latehar, Badam, and Moitra (Hazaribagh district) is set to begin later this month.

At a review meeting, Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari stressed the urgency of operationalising these coal blocks to maximise economic benefits. She stated, "The sooner these mines become operational, the quicker economic activity will gain momentum, creating new job opportunities and boosting the state's revenue. We must work on a war footing to ensure timely execution."

She directed all concerned departments to expedite necessary approvals and infrastructure support to facilitate the rapid development of mining projects across Jharkhand.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.