Indian generic drugs treating malaria, HIV-AIDS & TB in developing countries: Nadda

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) High-quality generic drugs developed in India are helping to treat malaria, HIV-AIDS, and tuberculosis in developing countries at affordable prices, said Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

The minister said this as he inaugurated the ‘First Policy Makers’ Forum’, in the national capital, which will run till August 22.

“India has long been identified as the ‘pharmacy of the world’. We are proud that our generic drugs help to treat diseases like malaria, HIV-AIDS, and tuberculosis which are usually considered as the health problems of developing countries,” Nadda said.

He also emphasised India’s commitment to the eradication of these diseases.

“This contribution underscores India's commitment to global health and its responsibility in bridging the healthcare gap in developing nations,” Nadda said.

He also highlighted that “since administering drugs for HIV-AIDS is very costly” creating a burden for developing nations, “the Indian manufacturers took the lead in providing effective and affordable drugs”.

On vaccines, Nadda said that India has “always been the world leader in the production and supply”. The country contributes “to approximately 60 per cent of the global supply of vaccines.”

The health minister said that even the World Health Organization (WHO) procures 70 per cent of its vaccine demand from India.

He highlighted how India’s Vaccine Maitri Programme supplied vaccines to several countries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the forum, he also listed key health initiatives like the Jan Aushadhi Scheme -- which aims to provide high-quality medicines at more affordable prices to all segments of society, especially the underprivileged.

He also informed about the Ayushman Bharat scheme -- the world's largest government-funded healthcare programme -- providing assurance and insurance coverage for more than 500 million people for $6,000.

Nadda said that India is collaborating with various countries in the health and pharma sector to improve global health.

Meanwhile, the forum saw an international delegation of policymakers and drug regulators from 15 countries. It also featured the launch of innovative digital platforms for pharmacopoeia and drug safety monitoring.

Nadda called the forum an “excellent opportunity to exchange views on the safety, efficacy, and quality of medical pharmaceutical products” with countries.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.