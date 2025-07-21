Indian flag on ISS filled nation with pride: PM Modi ahead of Monsoon Session

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described the Monsoon Session of Parliament as a ‘session of celebration’ and referred to the hoisting of the national flag at the International Space Station (ISS) as a moment of immense pride and jubilation for the nation.

PM Modi said this while addressing the media ahead of the beginning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

“India's flag being hoisted at the International Space Station (ISS) for the first time is a moment of pride for every citizen. There has been a renewed vigour and excitement in the country after India’s successful sojourn in space,” PM Modi said while lauding the Indian astronaut, Subhanshu Shukla’s recent endeavours at the International Space Station.

He further said that all Parliamentarians, along with countrymen, are proud of his feat and will continue to glorify it and added this will serve as an inspiration for the country’s future space missions.

The Prime Minister also spoke about Operation Sindoor, spotlighting how the Indian forces responded to a dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam and pulverised a series of terror bases and hideouts in Pakistani territory within 22 minutes.

“Under Operation Sindoor, the houses of the masters of terrorists were razed to the ground within 22 minutes," he said.

PM Modi emphasised the growing respect for the Indian military’s prowess, in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor and also about the global interest in the 'Made in India' arsenal.

“Indian military’s prowess built on the foundation of Made in India defence capabilities is drawing the attention of global powers,” he said.

Prime Minister further stated that if the Parliament acknowledges and celebrates this victory in one voice, it will strengthen and encourage India’s Armed Forces even further.

