Indian diaspora in UK applauds PM Modi govt's 11-year milestone

London, June 10 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks 11 transformative years at the helm of the Union government, members of the Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom (UK) are coming forward to express their admiration and pride in the nation’s progress under his leadership.

From professionals in London to community leaders in Slough town in Berkshire, a shared sentiment resonates among them: India’s global stature has risen to unprecedented heights.

They attribute this progress to PM Modi’s commitment to stable governance, the uplift of millions from extreme poverty, advancements in India's Defence capabilities, and the positioning of the nation as a leading economic and cultural force on the world stage.

Speaking to IANS, Indian-origin cancer scientist Vishal said, “In the last 11 years, extreme poverty has fallen significantly, and India has become the fourth-largest economy. That’s a powerful testament to growth and governance.

"The changes are palpable; people now see us with respect. There are countless benefits that come with becoming the fourth-largest economy. Extreme poverty in India has dropped remarkably from 27.1 per cent in 2011-12 to just 5.3 per cent in 2022-23, paving the way for good job opportunities.

"Furthermore, we are making significant strides in Defence, focussing on exports. Our purchasing power has also increased drastically. We are doing exceptionally well, and I hope PM Modi continues as Prime Minister for two more terms to witness even more developmental efforts.”

Alok Gupta, Co-Founder and Director of the Indian Diaspora in the UK (IDUK) Group, emphasised India's leadership in digital transformation, the successful hosting of the G20 Summit, and the push for Defence self-reliance through the 'Make in India' initiative.

“Whether it’s the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) or vaccine export, the world is now watching India. We have surged from the tenth to the fourth position among the world's economies, surpassing Japan. India is the fastest-growing economy globally.

"During COVID-19, we not only produced vaccines for our citizens but also exported them. Under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, we are manufacturing everything domestically, including Defence equipment. In the recent conflict with Pakistan, we utilised indigenous equipment. It’s commendable how we are emerging as an exporter in the Defence sector.

"Hosting the G20 Summit in 2023 showcased our status as a world power. Digital transformations like UPI are further milestones that make us proud.”

Many diaspora members also commended India’s firm response to terrorism, particularly in light of the recent attacks in Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed. They noted how the abrogation of Article 370 has transformed Kashmir, enhancing tourism and local livelihoods.

Another diaspora member residing in the UK stated, “We are emerging as a world power. PM Modi has provided stable governance for two terms and is now in his third term. His leadership is remarkable. Additionally, he has facilitated a cultural exchange, as evidenced by Saudi Arabia embracing yoga. Recently, India has emerged as the world's fourth-largest economy.”

Across interviews and public forums, the diaspora expressed a unified belief: Under PM Modi’s leadership, India has not only reconnected with its civilisational pride but has also emerged stronger, prouder, and more united on the global stage.

