Indian cinema, here I come, says David Warner

Chennai, Mar 15 (IANS) Australian cricketing great David Warner, who will be making his debut in Indian cinema though the Telugu film 'Robinhood', featuring actor Nithin in the lead, has said that he thoroughly enjoyed shooting for the film.

Mythri Movie Makers, the firm producing director Venky Kudumula’s upcoming Telugu action entertainer ‘Robinhood’, featuring actor Nithin in the lead, on Saturday officially welcomed Australian cricketer David Warner to the world of Indian cinema.

Taking to their X timeline, the production house put out a poster of Warner and wrote, “After shining and leaving a mark on the ground, it is time for him to shine on the silver screen. Introducing the widely loved @davidwarner31 to Indian Cinema with #Robinhood in an exciting cameo. Grand release worldwide on March 28th.”

Soon after this development, David Warner took to his X timeline and wrote, "Indian Cinema, here I come. Excited to be a part of #Robinhood. Thoroughly enjoyed shooting for this one. Grand release worldwide on March 28th."

‘Robinhood’, as the title suggests, has Nithiin playing a thief who steals from the rich to give to the poor. He plays a character called Honey Singh, who is involved in a series of robberies. Nithiin’s character in the film is such that he has no agendas. A courageous person, who has no fear, Nithiin’s character in the film is such that he is willing to take on anybody for the right price.

The release of the film, which was originally scheduled to hit screens last year, has now been pushed to March 28 this year.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, Robinhood has Cherry as its CEO and Hari Tummala as its Executive producer. It has been directed by Venky Kudumula and features Nithiin and Sree Leela in the lead.

The film has music by National Award winning music director G V Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Sai Sriram. Art direction for the film is by Raam Kumar and editing is by by Koti.

