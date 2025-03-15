Sunita Williams Homecoming: Who is the NASA Astronaut's Husband, Michael J.Williams?

Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams finally begins her return to the Earth after a series of dramatic delays that have left everyone tensed. Finally, Sunita Williams is all set to return as NASA and SpaceX launch mission Crew 10 to send astronauts to the ISS. Ahead of their return, let's take a look at Sunita Williams' family details.

Who is Sunita Williams' husband, Michael J. Williams?

Before starting her career as a NASA astronaut, Sunita functioned as a helicopter pilot in the military, and this was where she met her future husband. They encountered each other in 1987 at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The friendship turned into a beautiful relationship that continues to shine for more than 20 years.

Sunita had an intimate wedding with Michael, attended by close friends and family. The couple doesn't have any children yet, but the NASA astronaut has strongly expressed her desire to adopt a girl from India. The Williams household, however, is filled with pet dogs—Jack Russell terrier, Gorby, and three more pets named Gunner, Bailey, and Rotor.

Coming to Michael J. Williams, he is a federal marshal, a former helicopter pilot, and he is a religious follower of the Hindu faith. Michael has been a rock by Sunita's side as her profession involves her being in the limelight a lot more than typically expected.

The Marshals Service, where Michael J. Williams works, is the enforcement and security department of the United States Federal Judiciary. It is important to note that it is an agency of the U.S. and not a governing body.