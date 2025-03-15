'It exists, you can't ignore': KKR's Venkatesh Iyer on Rs 23.75 cr price tag pressure

Kolkata, March 15 (IANS) Ahead of the start of the IPL 2025 season, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Venkatesh Iyer admitted that he feels the pressure of his hefty price tag of Rs 23.75 crore after being bought by the franchise in last year's mega auction.

Iyer, who became the third-most expensive player in IPL history, was named the vice-caption while veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side in the upcoming season.

In a recent press conference, new captain Rahane, mentor Dwayne Bravo, head coach Chandrakant Pandit, and Iyer shared their thoughts on the upcoming season and the team's preparations.

Iyer, who commanded a significant price at the auction, was excited about working with Bravo. "He's been the most successful T20 player in history, so he brings a lot of experience to the table," said Iyer. "Nothing can beat experience. He's played so many games; he's won so many games for West Indies and the franchises that he's played for."

When questioned about handling the pressure of his price tag, Iyer took a pragmatic approach, "It exists. You can't ignore it altogether, but when the IPL starts, it really doesn't matter. You're a part of a playing XI, a part of a team that is going out there to win."

Rahane, who takes over as captain of the reigning champions, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity. "It's an honour for me to lead this wonderful franchise. I'm really thankful and grateful to the management for giving me this opportunity," said Rahane.

The experienced batter acknowledged the challenge of defending the title but remained focused on the immediate future: "For me it is always about keeping it simple... We will obviously give our best this season."

When asked about his batting position, Rahane emphasised a team-first mentality, "I have always played wherever the team wanted me to play. Team thinking has always come first."

Bravo outlined his approach to continuing the team's success, "It would be disrespectful of me to try to change some of the good things from the last season," he explained.

The West Indian also expressed his enthusiasm about working with team owner Shah Rukh Khan: "It's good to have a boss like Shah Rukh who is definitely really invested in the game... That energy and that vibe, I'm going to try to bring that here as well."

Head coach Chandrakant Pandit, who has worked with Rahane previously, spoke about the team's preparation for their opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22. "Every match is different, and we have been preparing since the Mumbai camp and now we have started the camp here as well... we are going to play as hard as possible."

Regarding the team composition, Pandit highlighted the confidence gained from international experience, "The advantage that we're going to get is the confidence level that they're going to carry from the international level to KKR."

The team is looking forward to playing at their home ground, with Rahane noting: "It's good to be back at Eden Gardens and we always love to play at Eden Gardens. The atmosphere, the energy, the passion which all the fans have."

With a strong core of retained players, experienced leadership, and the backing of passionate fans at Eden Gardens, KKR appears well-positioned to defend their title in the IPL 2025 season.

