Indian Army’s legacy built on ability to serve nation selflessly: Chief of Defence Staff

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) On the occasion of the 77th Army Day on Wednesday, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, extended his greetings and best wishes to all ranks of the Indian Army and said that its legacy was built on the ability to serve the nation selflessly. .

General Chauhan said, “New-age technologies and concepts such as automation powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data-Centric Architecture, Celerity Centric Warfare bolstered by Stealth and Hypersonic technologies, and Robotics driven by Autonomous Vehicles are transforming how future wars will be fought.”

Highlighting the changing dynamics of warfare and the growing use of technology, the CDS said that modern warfare is evolving rapidly, driven by advancements in technology, and shifting geo-political dynamics.

Conflicts are increasingly expanding into new domains, including Cyber, Space and Cognitive arenas, he said.

In his message on the solemn occasion, the CDS said that Army Day is a celebration of the unwavering dedication, courage, indomitable spirit and professionalism that define the Indian Army, an institution that continues to stand as the bedrock of India’s security and unity.

Gen Chauhan said that the Indian Army’s legacy is built on its credible ability to adapt to challenges, uphold sovereignty and serve the nation selflessly.

“The relentless efforts of the personnel of the Indian Army in maintaining a high state of readiness, excelling in operational domains and ensuring safety and well-being of our citizens, under all circumstances are commendable,” he underscored.

Stressing that no wars in the future would be fought like the last one, and the raison d’être for any army is to win wars, Gen Anil Chauhan said that the Indian Army will need to adapt and equip technologically and continually upgrade its Tactics, Techniques and Procedures to remain ahead of the adversaries.

Empowering men with higher technical acumen with infusion of improved Information and Communications Technology is the need of the hour, he added.

The CDS in his message paid homage and expressed his gratitude to the bravehearts, who made the supreme sacrifice and laid down their lives in the line of duty.

He said, “As we mark this special day, every soldier must resolve to uphold the glorious traditions of the Indian Army, while embracing the challenges of the future with determination and pride. May the Army continue to bring greater success and glory to our motherland and contribute indefatigably towards nation building.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.