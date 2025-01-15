Saloni Thakkar calls 'Namo Namah Shivaya' her biggest success

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Saloni Thakkar's latest track, “Namo Namah Shivaya,” featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi turned out to be a massive hit. Recently, the singer opened up about the success of the powerful devotional anthem composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP).

Calling the composition “truly legendary,” Saloni Thakkar was quoted saying, “It’s so powerful, so energetic, and yet so full of emotions. I had to literally connect with God to get into the zone for this song. There was pressure to match DSP’s high standards, but I’m thrilled with how it has turned out.”

Sharing her gratitude for the overwhelming response to the song, the singer revealed, “Hearing from fans and friends that they loved my performance is incredibly heartwarming. I’m extremely grateful for all the appreciation."

Spilling her excitement about lending her voice to Sai Pallavi, Saloni Thakkar said, “Oh my God!” was my first reaction when I saw my name tagged on social media and realized it was my voice behind Sai Pallavi. I was on cloud nine!"

Heaping praises on DSP for putting his trust in her, she was heard saying, “Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya look amazing in the song, and their energy is just incredible. Everyone has told me my voice suits Sai Pallavi perfectly, and that has made me even happier.”

Furthermore, the singer credited DSP’s brilliance for the song’s massive success, "Only a composer like DSP could create something this extraordinary. It’s full of challenges—curves, highs, and intense energy—and I’m proud to have been part of it.”

Saloni Thakkar also revealed that she considers "Namo Namah Shivaya" her biggest achievement, “This song is bigger than any romantic, item, or sad song I’ve sung. It demands a high vocal range, emotional depth, and immense dedication. I poured everything I had into this performance."

When asked to share a message for her fans, the singer thanked them saying, “Your love and support mean the world to me. I’m so glad this song has touched your hearts, and I promise to bring you more music that resonates deeply.”

