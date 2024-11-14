Indian Army observes 62nd Walong Day amidst immense patriotic fervour

Kolkata, Nov 14 (IANS) The month-long commemoration of the historic Battle of Walong reached its culmination on Thursday with wreaths being laid at the Walong War Memorial to honour the supreme sacrifice by Indian troops in the Sino-Indian War of 1962. A renovated War Memorial at Lama Spur was also inaugurated and thrown open to the public.

Walong Day is observed by the Indian Army on November 14 every year to mark the raw courage displayed by a few hundred outnumbered, ill-equipped Indian soldiers against thousands of heavily armed combatants of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Apart from serving military personnel, government officials, veterans and the Next of Kin (NoK) of those who laid down their lives in the 27-day-long Battle of Walong, a large number of civilians had gathered to honour the bravehearts.

Lt Gen K T Patnaik (Retd), governor of Arunachal Pradesh and Lt Gen A S Pendharkar, general officer commanding (GOC), Spear Corps, laid wreaths at the War Memorial and interacted with the NoK and veterans.

According to an official, even as the PLA advanced towards Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, they came face-to-face with the 11 Infantry Brigade of the Second Infantry Division of the Indian Army. The Brigade comprised about 800 troops from the Kumaon, Sikh and Dogra Regiments as well as the Gorkha Rifles.

The 800 Indian soldiers, with antiquated weapons, inadequate supplies, and flimsy winter clothing took on 4,000 PLA soldiers, armed with automatic weapons, at Kibithu, Namti Tri Junction and Walong. The battle raged from an elevation of 3,000 feet to 14,000 feet for 27 days.

The Chinese were finally forced to commit their Division of about 15,000 soldiers that was headed towards Tawang, to break the deadlock. The Indian Army troops, vastly outnumbered, fought till the last man and last bullet. Even after running out of ammunition, Indian troops attempted valiant but futile bayonet charges, an official noted.

"The two-day-long closing ceremony was marked by sterling performances by a symphony band and a captivating Light & Sound Show. The wreath laying was done by all veterans & NoKs which was followed by a traditional performance by armed forces personnel. These displays vividly portrayed the heroism of our bravehearts and evoked immense patriotic fervour among all attendees.

Adding to the patriotic spirit, two new song compositions were sung and then ceremoniously released," the official added.

The month-long commemoration included a cycling expedition from Namsai to Namti, White Water Rafting in the Lohit River, battlefield treks to actual battle locations in the Walong Sector, a motorcycle expedition from Mipi to Meshai and medical camps for locals in Walong, Kibithu & Anini.

"The events underscored the Indian Army's commitment to boost development in the frontier villages and promoting border tourism in Arunachal Pradesh," the official said.

