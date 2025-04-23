Indian Army foils infiltration bid in Uri LoC; ops underway

Srinagar, April 23 (IANS) Alert troops of the Indian Army on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Uri sector.

A Defence Ministry statement said that an exchange of gunfire took place between the terrorists and the Army when an infiltration bid was foiled after terrorists were engaged by the Army in a firefight near the Uri Nala area of Baramulla district.

Army’s Srinagar headquartered 15 corps said on X, “On 23 Apr 2025, approximately 2-3 UI terrorists tried to infiltrate through general area Sarjeevan at Uri Nala, Baramulla, the alert troops on LC challenged and intercepted them resulting in a firefight. Operation is in progress”.

Wednesday’s infiltration bid on the LoC comes a day after Pakistan sponsored terrorists killed 16 innocent civilians including 2 foreigners and 2 locals.

The brutal attack unfolded on Tuesday in the scenic Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, where terrorists reportedly emerged from dense forest areas and opened indiscriminate fire on a group of unsuspecting tourists.

Government officials confirmed that the ambush resulted in 16 fatalities, with dozens more injured, making it one of the deadliest terror strikes in the region in recent times.

Initial Intelligence inputs point towards the Pakistan-based terror outfit, The Resistance Front, a known offshoot of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba, as the perpetrators of the assault.

A high alert has been sounded throughout J&K as security was beefed up in all sensitive and security installations.

A team of the NIA is visiting the Pahalgam terror attack site as Union Home Minister, Amit Shah is also scheduled to visit the terror attack site today.

An anti-terror operation was launched in Pahalgam immediately after the attack on tourists to hunt down the killers.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister chaired a high level security meeting at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar to review the overall security scenario in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

After cutting short his Saudi Arabia visit, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi took a meeting at the airport in which the External Affairs Minister and the National Security Advisor were present.

