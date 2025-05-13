Indian armed forces taught Pak a lesson, Cong must stop making contradictory statements: K'taka LoP

Bengaluru, May 13 (IANS) Karnataka's Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and BJP leader, R. Ashoka, said on Tuesday that The Indian armed forces sent a strong message to Pakistan that it will not tolerate terrorism on its soil and the Congress must stop making contradictory statements on Operation Sindoor.

"Our army has shown the world what happens if someone dares to desecrate the 'Sindoor' (vermilion) of India's mothers. They have taught Pakistan a lesson. Over 100 terrorists have been eliminated, and terror camps in Pakistan have been destroyed," he added.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP state office Jagannath Bhavan, LoP Ashoka said, "Pakistani forces have been brought to their knees, forced to seek de-escalation. India has sent a strong message that it will never tolerate terrorism."

He urged that the Congress must stop making contradictory statements on Operation Sindoor.

On the issue of Sindhu River water, LoP Ashoka said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cancelled a previous agreement where 90 per cent of the river's water was allocated to Pakistan and only 10 per cent to India.

"Our Prime Minister has boldly conveyed to Pakistan that India will not be intimidated by nuclear threats," he added.

Responding to questions about evidence of the airstrike, LoP Ashoka said, "Pakistan itself has admitted that many of its soldiers and terrorists were killed. Our Army officials have given a press briefing with proof of the strike. But those who chant 'Pakistan Zindabad' still refuse to believe it and cannot accept India's bold action."

"Our army has now clearly demonstrated that Kashmir and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) belong to India," he added.

"Even Prime Minister Modi has declared that we will reclaim PoK and that there will be no agreements on Sindhu water with Pakistan."

He added that the Tiranga Yatra is being organised to honour the bravery of the Indian soldiers and their action against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

"At a time when the nation is standing united, Congress should stop making confusing and contradictory statements," LoP Ashoka urged.

"Initially, Congress opposed Operation Sindoor and questioned the need for war. After the operation began, they demanded peace. Once the ceasefire was declared, they questioned why the war was stopped. They must first clarify their stand," he said.

He also urged Congress to refrain from demanding special sessions of Parliament or debates when India is responding firmly to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

He said that a Tiranga Yatra will be taken out in Bengaluru on May 15 at 11 a.m., under the theme "Citizens for National Security," to send a message of solidarity with Operation Sindoor and the Indian armed forces.

LoP Ashoka added that the Tiranga Yatra will begin at Sirur Ground on Sampige Road near Malleswaram's Mantri Mall and proceed up to 18th Cross.

"The rally will be conducted in a non-partisan manner, with no party banners allowed. Doctors, engineers, students, farmers, labourers, and people from all walks of life are expected to participate," he said.

"Tiranga Yatras will also be organised in district headquarters on May 16 and 17, and in taluk headquarters from May 18 to 23. Party workers have been instructed to conduct the yatra without BJP banners even in villages and taluks," LoP Ashoka noted.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan said that at a time when the war between India and Pakistan has ended and a ceasefire has been declared, a Congress youth leader has put up posters on the streets highlighting what Indira Gandhi did in 1971 instead of appreciating the bravery of the Indian armed forces.

He added that he would immediately urge the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner M. Maheshwar Rao to remove these posters and questioned how permission was granted despite it being known that putting up such hoardings is illegal.

BJP MLC and Opposition Chief Whip N. Ravikumar, BJP Spokespersons -- Ashwath Narayan, Prakash Shesharaghavachar, Bengaluru North District President S. Harish, and others were present at the press conference.

