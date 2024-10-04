India win 25m rapid-fire pistol team event to clinch 11th gold at Lima Junior Worlds

Lima, Oct 4 (IANS) Indian junior shooting team continued to showcase the depth of talent, winning their 11th gold of the on-going International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship, as the trio of Mukesh Nelavalli, Raajwardan Patil and Harsimar Singh Rattha clinched the team competition in the junior men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol (RFP).

It was also Mukesh’s fourth gold in the competition, including one individual gold.

India remains perched firmly on top of the medal tally with a silver and four bronze giving them a total of 16 medals so far. China was second with three gold and one silver.

Mukesh and Raajwardan also made it to the individual final in the RFP, however, the latter finished fourth with 17 hits in the first six series of shots, while Mukesh bowed out earlier in fifth, getting 10-hits out of the 25-targets available till then.

In the junior men’s 50m rifle prone, Parikshit Singh Brar was the best Indian finisher with a score of 623.0 over 60-shots. Shivendra Bahadur Singh (618.4) was 14th while Vedant Nitin Waghmare (613.2) was 24th.

