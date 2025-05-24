‘India too has been a terror victim’: Shashi Tharoor on visit to 9/11 Memorial as part of anti-terror global outreach

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading a multi-party Indian parliamentary delegation on a diplomatic tour across five countries, including the US, emphasised the symbolic significance of beginning their journey with a visit to the 9/11 Memorial in New York.

Speaking to the media persons, Tharoor remarked, "As you know, we're all heading out on this trip. Our first stop is Georgetown, Guyana, but since there's no direct flight, we'll be transiting through New York. This gives us an opportunity to visit the 9/11 Memorial and remind the world that we, like those being remembered there, have been victims of terrorist attacks, not just one, but a repeated series over the past four decades.”

The senior MP added, “I believe it's very important that this symbolic gesture marks the beginning of our trip. We would be looking forward to participating in the Independence Day celebrations of Guyana, and once we reach the US, we will be updating on the information. We are going to make people understand how we dealt with terror attacks and how we took action.”

The Tharoor-led delegation, comprising Members of Parliament from various political parties, reflects a rare instance of bipartisan outreach in international affairs. The members include Shambhavi (MP, LJP – Ram Vilas), Sarfaraz Ahmad (MP, JMM), G.M. Harish Balayogi (MP, TDP), Shashank Mani Tripathi (MP, BJP), Bhubaneswar Kalita (MP, BJP), Milind Murli Deora (MP, Shiv Sena), and Tejasvi Surya (MP, BJP).

They will be accompanied by Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, reflecting the MEA’s involvement in the coordination of the mission.

The itinerary of the visit is as follows: Guyana on May 25, Panama on May 27, Colombia on May 29, Brazil on May 31, and the US on June 3. In each country, the MPs are expected to engage with their counterparts and diaspora communities.

The delegations aim to communicate India's unified political stance against terrorism and seek international support to hold Pakistan accountable.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.