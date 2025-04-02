India surpasses Europe, US in locomotive production to emerge as world leader

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) India has emerged as a global leader in railway locomotive manufacturing, achieving a record production of 1,681 locomotives in the financial year 2024-25, according to a Railway Ministry statement issued on Wednesday.

This milestone surpasses the total locomotive production of regions such as Europe, the United States, South America, Africa, and Australia, reaffirming India’s growing dominance in the global railway sector.

"The continuous rise in locomotive production is a direct result of strategic decisions taken to strengthen the Make in India initiative. Between 2004 and 2014, India produced a total of 4,695 locomotives, with a national annual average of 470. In contrast, from 2014 to 2024, locomotive manufacturing witnessed a significant surge, with 9,168 locomotives produced, raising the annual average to approximately 917," the Railways statement said.

Indian Railways' locomotive manufacturing units have achieved a remarkable milestone by producing 1,681 locomotives in various categories during the financial year 2024-25. This marks an increase of 209 locomotives, or 19 per cent, compared to the 1,472 locomotives produced in the previous financial year 2023-24, the statement said.

This record-breaking production is the highest ever for locomotive manufacturing in the country, reflecting the significant achievements of all units in enhancing railway infrastructure and capacity.

The production of 1,681 locomotives during the year comprised 700 manufactured at the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, 477 produced at Banaras Locomotive Works, 304 made at Patiala Locomotive Works, and 100 locomotives each manufactured at the Madhepura and Marhowrah units located in Bihar.

The majority of the locomotives produced in the country were intended for freight trains. Among the 1,681 locomotives produced in the financial year 2024-25, as many as 1,047 were WAG-9/9H locomotives. These locomotives are a class of heavy-duty, three-phase AC electric locomotives used by Indian Railways for freight operations, known for their high speed and power, and are the only freight-dedicated three-phase AC locomotives in India. They are among the most powerful freight locomotives in India, with the WAG-9H having a higher power rating than the standard WAG-9. The other locomotives include WAG-9 Twin locomotives, of which 148 units were produced during the year, WAP-5 locomotives (2), and WAP-7 locomotives (272).

The rest were WAG-12B locomotives, and WDG 4G/6G locomotives, at 100 each and five NRC locomotives.

