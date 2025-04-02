Kejriwal urges youth in Punjab to support war against drugs

Ludhiana, April 2 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday called upon the youth to support a decisive war against the drug menace until Punjab is made drug-free.

Addressing the gathering before flagging off the awareness march against drugs, Kejriwal said the youth have a huge role to play in wiping out the menace of drugs from the state.

“If this curse is not wiped out, then it will transform into a major evil and result in major damage to the state and its generations,” he said.

Kejriwal urged the youth to say no to drugs as this menace will ruin their life and that of their families, adding that the previous governments had patronised drug cartels in the state and even their top leaders were involved in it.

He claimed that for the sake of minting illegal money, these “greedy leaders” had patronised the drug menace in the state, thereby ruining “our generations”.

Kejriwal said God and the people of the state will never forgive these political leaders for this sin, and they will be punished for this misdeed.

The former Delhi Chief Minister further claimed that the government has done exemplary work in the last 30 days, adding even the huge palaces built from drug money amassed by these smugglers are being destroyed.

He claimed that none of the drug smugglers will be spared and they will be put behind bars, adding that the severest of severe action will be taken against them.

Kejriwal said security agencies are playing a laudable role by cracking down heavily on the drug peddlers by nabbing them and cutting the supply line of drugs.

He said properties of the drug peddlers are being confiscated or demolished to ensure that people involved in this heinous crime get exemplary punishment.

Kejriwal said the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drugs, and a crusade has been launched against this menace.

“If any friend or family member of the youth is taking drugs, then it should be reported to authorities for timely prevention,” he said.

