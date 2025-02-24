India stresses on closer Asia-Africa ties to ensure food security, climate resilience

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) India emphasised the need for a collective vision and closer South-South co-operation on food security, climate resilience and digital empowerment as the way forward to take development to even the most remote villages across the Asia-Africa region.

Expressing India's stand at the African-Asian Rural Development Organisation (AARDO) meet here, Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said: "Our journey is shared and our progress must be collective. Each of us should be committed to learning from each other and ensuring that development reaches even the most remote villages across Asia-Africa."

Addressing the concluding session of AARDO he said that the collective vision that emerged from the rice fields of Asia to the landscapes of Africa, in our folk traditions and close-knit communities, our people seek the same future -- dignity, opportunity and progress.

"The collective vision that derived in last few days from the brainstorming session of the 21st AARDO would definitely strengthen the deep bonds between Asia and Africa-region and it would go a long way in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of this region,” he said.

Pemmasani said: "Assuming the presidency of AARDO is a privilege and a responsibility also. The organisation’s activities and discussions on food security, climate resilience and digital empowerment are not just policies, it’s the way to future."

He said that the conference has reaffirmed that development is strongest when it rooted in community, driven by local knowledge, technology and south-south cooperation.

Thanking the participants for their insight, friendship and unity the Dr. Pemmasani said that this forum would provide a renewed commitment and provide vision for stronger purpose with a united mission for development.

The formation of African-Asian Rural Development Organisation (AARDO) in 1962 underscored the far-sightedness of the social and political leaders of Asia and Africa in recognising the need for cooperation among the countries in the field of agriculture and rural development.

AARDO which is one of the earliest examples of South-South cooperation in rural development in the Afro-Asian region, is an autonomous inter-governmental Organization comprising country governments of Africa and Asia.

The Organisation was set up with a view to promote coordinated efforts, exchange of experiences and cooperative action for furthering the objectives of development of the rural areas.

AARDO, a non-political body, enjoys observer status with various UN and other international organisations like Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), UNESCO and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

It also promotes collaboration with various international organisations for the economic and social welfare of the rural community.

