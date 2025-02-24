'School Friends" fame actor Aaditya Gupta manifests working with these makers

When asked about the one filmmaker he would like to work with most, Aaditya Gupta revealed, "Shoojit Sircar sir and Vikramaditya Motwane sir. Both of them have a very unique approach to filmmaking. I love how Shoojit Sir’s films focus so much on human connections in essence, how we as humans interact with each other, what we feel, and how we make each other what we are in essence — you can see this overarching theme in all of his films like Sardar Uddham, Piku, I Want to Talk, October and so on."

He added, "Vikramaditya sir’s work really makes you experience the world and story through the character's eyes vicariously. When you are watching his work, you through his characters are always in a new place, which is completely novel to us yet very familiar and the entire narrative is a journey of just things unraveling one after the other, it's a gift that keeps on giving. It would be a dream to work with these two great personalities."

He was further asked, "⁠Web series, TV or films, one platform you would like to choose."

To this, he replied, "I would definitely choose web series and films both. In a film you need to present a dynamic character with conviction in a really small time frame, another challenge that excites me about films is that you also need to communicate the character arc in a definitive yet subtle manner. Web series cause it is a long-term format, as an actor you get to really explore different aspects of your character and also get a chance to present how the character develops slowly over the course of the entire narrative. So, both films and web series challenge my aptitude and skill as an actor in very different ways and I love that."

Aaditya Gupta recently appeared on the 3rd season of the Amazon MX Player show, "School Friends".

