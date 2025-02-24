Mumbai City FC hopes to ‘spread beauty of the game’ with first-ever community football pitch in Madanpura

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Madanpura, a small locality in the heart of South Mumbai, is set to witness a transformation with the introduction of its first-ever community football pitch. This initiative aims to provide local youth with a safe and structured space to develop their football skills.

By bringing quality sports infrastructure to the area, the project offers a unique opportunity to empower the children of Madanpura, giving them a platform to showcase their talents and pave the way for brighter futures.

This initiative is part of OSCAR Foundations’ 'Healthy Goals Programme, with Mumbai City FC supporting as technical partners.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Kandarp Chandra, CEO of Mumbai City FC, spoke about the club’s vision to ‘spread the beauty of the game within communities.

“The vision of Mumbai City FC is not just to produce top-quality, professional players but also to spread the beauty of the game within communities. The goal is to use football as a medium to achieve social, economic, and environmental objectives. This approach will help promote values such as teamwork, respect, and fair play. The club works not only with players and children but also focuses on enhancing coaching, medical, and safeguarding standards across the city,” Chandra told IANS.

Through the ‘Healthy Goals Programme, the Mohammed Umar Rajjab School will become the first in Madanpura to offer structured football and life skills sessions, along with leadership training for children and youth from the community. This initiative marks a significant step in empowering the youth of the area with quality sports infrastructure and essential life skills.

Dinesh Nair, youth academy director of MCFC, stated that the talent on display at the ground is not just to create a pathway for the young generation to join the Mumbai City academy but creates a platform for other clubs and academies too in the city to scout them.

“The children in the community now have a safe and secure environment to play and enjoy themselves. Regular, structured coaching sessions designed for young children, followed by a professionally organised league, will provide a platform for these young footballers to showcase their skills. The most talented children can be scouted not only for the Mumbai City FC academy but also for other clubs and academies across Mumbai,” said Nair to IANS.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.