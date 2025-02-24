Maha Shivratri: ‘Shivji Ki Savari’ procession plan finalised in Vadodara

Vadodara, Feb 24 (IANS) In preparation for the grand ‘Shivji Ki Savari’ procession on Maha Shivratri, the Vadodara City Police have taken charge of security and coordination efforts and to ensure law and order, senior police officials held a crucial meeting with the event organisers.

The police emphasised the importance of maintaining discipline while allowing devotees to celebrate with enthusiasm and both the parties have agreed to work together to ensure a seamless and safe event.

Vadodara Police Commissioner Narsimha Komar said that the department has already begun preparations for the event. Coordination efforts will extend beyond the police force, involving officials from the Collector’s Office, Municipal Corporation, Power Company, Fire Safety Department, and Health Department.

A high-level meeting was conducted on Monday to discuss security measures, crowd management, and emergency response plans. The police assured that they would work closely with the organisers to prevent any disruptions while ensuring a safe environment for devotees.

Regarding the use of loudspeakers and DJs, the police have mandated strict adherence to Supreme Court and Home Department guidelines. Organisers must obtain prior police approval before using sound systems, and meetings have been held with DJ operators at the ACP-DCP level to ensure compliance.

Additionally, while an invitation has been extended to the Chief Minister by a local MLA, police officials confirmed that there is no official confirmation of his attendance at the Maha Aarti.

With Maha Shivratri coinciding with ongoing examinations, the police have assured that security arrangements will be sensitive to both festival celebrations and public convenience.

The department is committed to maintaining law and order, preventing any untoward incidents, and ensuring that devotees can participate in the grand event peacefully.

