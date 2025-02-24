Suzhal – The Vortex Season 2: Prime Video unveils the captivating music album

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Prime Video unveiled the music album for the second season of its acclaimed Tamil series, "Suzhal—The Vortex". The complete album is available on all leading music streaming platforms, including Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and JioSaavn.

Composed by Sam CS, the lyrics for the songs have also been penned by him, in association with Viveka. Sam CS, Kapil Kapilan, Antony Dasan, and Diwakar have lent their voices to the tracks.

The creators of "Suzhal—The Vortex' Season 2, Pushkar and Gayatri shared, “The music and background score are as integral to the series as the characters themselves. It not only complements the scene and story but also brings to life the visual aspects and adds color to the narrative. After season one, we reckon Sam to be the perfect choice to collaborate with and compose the score for the second season, bringing the series to life. Weaving the music into the very fabric, the album underscores the power of music in storytelling, and we can’t wait for the audience to immerse themselves in every aspect of the world of Suzhal—The Vortex."

Reflecting on the album, composer, singer, and lyricist Sam CS shared, "Suzhal—The Vortex is an intricate interplay of emotions, masterfully crafted by the genius duo Pushkar and Gayatri, who deeply understand the vital role music plays in a suspense thriller. In their stories, the background score becomes almost like a character, driving the narrative forward. Working under their guidance and immersing myself in their unique storytelling enabled me to compose the background score and music for the series. I am thrilled to be part of season two and hope the audience enjoys the music as much as they enjoy the series."

"Suzhal—The Vortex" season 2 is slated to premiere on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on February 28. The project will be available in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

