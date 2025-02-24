Ireland fast bowler Josh Little to join Middlesex for 2025 domestic season in England

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Ireland’s left-arm fast-bowler Josh Little will join Middlesex for the 2025 domestic cricket season in England. Little, 25, will feature mainly in the club's T20 Blast tournament, but is available for other formats if needed and is subject to Cricket Ireland issuing a No Objection Certificate around his international and Irish domestic commitments.

Little has played 39 ODIs and 71 T20Is for Ireland, and taken 139 wickets across both white-ball formats, including taking 4-45 on his ODI debut against England in Dublin. Little has also played three Men’s T20 World Cups for Ireland so far.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to have the opportunity to be part of Middlesex, one of the most prestigious cricket clubs in our game. I can’t wait to meet everyone, see some familiar faces, and put in the hard yards both on and off the field.”

“I’d like to thank Middlesex for putting their trust in me, and I’m thoroughly looking forward to what’s to come. The opportunity to play at Lord’s is hugely exciting and I can’t wait to get going,” he said in a statement issued by the club on Monday.

Aside from international cricket, Little has played in various T20 leagues around the world. He turned out for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL),

Pretoria Capitals in the SA20, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20, LA Knight Riders in Major League Cricket (MLC), the Dambulla Giants in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), as well as for Manchester Originals and Welsh Fire in the Hundred.

In the T20 Blast, Little is expected to be Middlesex’s overseas player alongside New Zealand batter Kane Williamson. “To secure a player of Josh’s T20 experience and proven ability is huge for us, as he has performed at the highest level of white-ball cricket around the world for the last few years.”

“He brings something different to our attack. He’s got genuine pace, is a left-armer, which in itself poses problems for batters, has a fierce short ball, and has skills that make him perfect for bowling both at the top and in the death overs of an innings. We can’t wait to welcome Josh to the Club and look forward to unleashing him on the Blast this summer,” said Alan Coleman, Middlesex’s Director of Cricket.

