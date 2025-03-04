India’s power consumption crossed 131.5 billion units in Feb

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) India's power consumption increased to 131.54 billion units (BU) in February this year, from 127.34 BU in the same month last year, according to official figures.

The highest supply in a day to meet peak power demand also rose to 238.14 GW during the month compared to 222 GW in February 2024.

The peak power demand touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May 2024. The previous all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

According to government estimates, peak power demand is expected to touch 270 GW in the summer of 2025.

The power demand is expected to rise in March, which is expected to be hotter than usual, according to the latest IMD projections. February has already recorded the highest temperatures for the month since 1901.

India is the fastest growing major economy of the world, which has led to a sharp rise in electricity consumption as well. The challenge is to meet the energy needs of high economic growth and electricity consumption of about 1.3 billion people.

According to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the projected All-India peak electricity demand for the year 2026-27 is 277.2 GW and the electrical energy requirement is 1907.8 BU, while for 2031-32, the figures are 366.4 GW and 2473.8 BU respectively, as per the 20th Electric Power Survey (EPS) demand projections.

Coal is the largest source of power generation in India even as the country is taking rapid strides to transition to renewable energy which includes solar, wind, hydroelectric power and biomass. Besides steps are also being taken to increase nuclear power generation.

With the dawn of 2025, India is firmly on track to meet its ambitious target of achieving 500 GW energy capacity from non-fossil fuels by 2030 as the country rounded off 2024 with 214 GW installed green energy capacity, according to figures compiled by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Between April and November of 2024 alone, India added nearly 15 GW of renewable energy capacity, almost double the 7.57 GW added during the same period last year.

India crossed the 200 GW milestone of total installed Renewable Energy capacity in September 2024. The total installed non-fossil fuel capacity has further increased to 214 GW in November 2024 which is an increase of over 14 per cent as compared to the 187.05 GW in the same period last year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.