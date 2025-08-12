India registers 50.7 pc rise in turmeric exports, global market share at 66 pc

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) India's turmeric exports have recorded an over 50.7 per cent jump to $341.54 million for the financial year 2024-25 compared with the corresponding figure of $226.58 million of the previous fiscal year, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In quantity terms, the exports of turmeric from India were over 1.76 lakh metric tonnes in 2024-25 compared with 1.62 lakh metric tonnes in 2023-24, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

India holds a 66 per cent share of the world market in turmeric, and the country’s top five importers since 2020 are Bangladesh, the UAE, the USA, Malaysia, and Morocco, the minister said.

The minister further stated that the Centre, through the Spices Board, is implementing the scheme "Sustainability in Spice Sector through Progressive, Innovative and Collaborative Interventions for Export Development (SPICED)" under which various programmes are undertaken to promote the export of spices, including turmeric.

These include implementation of food safety and quality assurance certifications, postharvest quality upgradation, support for processing and value addition, and organising training programmes for stakeholders of turmeric aimed at quality improvement and entrepreneurship development. Quality evaluation of export consignments of turmeric through quality evaluation laboratories to ensure compliance with quality specifications of importing countries and organisation of buyer-seller meets to establish direct market linkage between farmers, exporters, and international buyers are other steps that have been taken to promote exports.

Further, the National Turmeric Board also takes steps to promote new product development and value addition in turmeric, promote awareness and consumption of turmeric and turmeric products in international markets. Besides, it encourages the building of resilient and sustainable supply chains for turmeric and turmeric products by strengthening forward and backward linkages and facilitates the creation and improvement of infrastructure and logistics for exports of turmeric and turmeric products.

The Turmeric Board is also promoting compliance with quality and safety standards across the supply chain of turmeric and helping in capacity building and skill development of turmeric growers for value addition activities, the minister added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.