India to host World Pickleball Championship Series in November

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) will host the World Pickleball Championship (WPC) Series in India for the first time.

The championship will be held from November 12 to 17 in Mumbai, following the highly successful Vietnam and Bali legs, where the Indian teams secured gold, silver, and bronze medals.

Powered by the World Pickleball League (WPBL), the World Pickleball Championship Series in India will witness the participation of approximately 650 players from six to seven countries like Australia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Poland, and Singapore, amongst others.

"We're excited to host this international level championship as well as players at our home turf, and hope to inspire people across generations & geographies to take up pickleball, both as a competitive career and a leisure activity. AIPA, along with its stakeholders, is dedicated to ensuring the success of the WPC Series in India," AIPA president Arvind Prabhoo said.

Jan Papi, founder of Pickleball Global and WPC Series, also expressed his enthusiasm, saying "India has incredible potential for the sport at all levels, and we’re eager to collaborate with AIPA to further elevate the profile of pickleball both in India & internationally. With AIPA’s initiative to bring WPC to their home, I'm looking forward to experiencing the energy and passion that India brings to this prestigious global championship’’.

Pickleball, which blends elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, is one of the fastest-growing sports globally, and India has seen an increasing number of enthusiasts embrace the game.

