India favours direct negotiations for establishing two-state solution, says MEA on Israel-Palestine issue

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) India on Thursday reiterated that it has always favoured direct negotiations for establishing a two-state solution on the Israel-Palestine issue.

Addressing media persons, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the international community must come together in combatting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"You would have seen the comments, the tweets as well as statement from Prime Minister. We have strongly condemned the horrific terrorist attack on Israel. The international community must stand together in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. There was also the issue of Palestine and on that we have reiterated our position in favour of direct negotiations for establishing a two-state solution."

Referring to the killing of 470 people in a hospital bombing in Gaza, Bagchi said, "We have also expressed our concern at the civilian casualties and the humanitarian situation. We would urge strict observance of international humanitarian law."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas and conveyed his condolences over loss of civilian lives at the bombing of Al Ahli hospital in Gaza.

"Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured. Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible," Modi had posted on X earlier when the incident had occurred two days back.

Meanwhile, Bagchi also informed that India has evacuated at least 1,200 people stranded in Israel under its evacuation plan called Operation Ajay.

"Around 1,200 Indians have come back in five flights under operation Ajay, including 18 Nepali nationals," the Spokesperson said.

On replying to a question on cooperation with the Maldives, the MEA spokesperson said: “The assistance and platform that we have provided have contributed significantly in areas like people's welfare, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and combating illegal maritime activities.

“Over the last five years, more than 500 medical evacuations have been carried out. India has been the first responder for Maldives.

“We look forward to constructively engaging with the incoming administration and discussing ways to enhance our relationship further.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.