India emerging as trusted destination for holistic, evidence-based wellness: Minister

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) India is emerging as a trusted destination for holistic and evidence-based wellness, said Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (IC) Ministry of Ayush.

He was speaking at the South Regional Summit on Ayush Medical Value Travel, held in Chennai.

With over 1,600 Ayush Visas issued to citizens from more than 75 countries, “India is emerging as a trusted destination for holistic, evidence-based wellness”, Jadhav said.

Jadhav also emphasised the importance of India’s traditional systems -- ayurveda, siddha, yoga and naturopathy, unani, sowa rigpa, and homeopathy -- in a post-pandemic world that increasingly values safe, scientifically backed, and sustainable health approaches.

“States must develop wellness models that are both culturally rooted and globally relevant, strengthening India’s leadership in Ayush-based medical value travel and contributing to global health and economic growth,” the MoS said.

Under the theme ‘Ayush Medical Value Travel – Promoting Wellness, Strengthening Global Ties’, the summit highlighted India’s expanding role in meeting the rising global demand for natural, preventive, and patient-centered health solutions.

Southern India, with its rich heritage of Panchakarma centres in Kerala, Siddha and naturopathy institutions in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, alongside growing research and wellness infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Puducherry, stands as a model for holistic care across the nation.

Satya Kumar Yadav, Minister of Health of Andhra Pradesh, highlighted the transformative potential of these initiatives in strengthening India's position as a global wellness hub.

“Ayush-based medical value travel is a key pillar of India’s strategy to promote integrative, patient-centric healthcare globally. We are enabling easier access for international patients seeking traditional treatments. Focusing on quality assurance, clinical standardisation, and digital integration, the southern states provide a strong foundation with their rich Ayush heritage,” added Monalisa Dash, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush.

The summit fostered collaboration between state governments, industry leaders, and healthcare providers to expand Ayush-based Medical Value Travel. This initiative not only aims to attract international patients but also to create a sustainable and integrative healthcare ecosystem that blends India’s traditional healing wisdom with modern delivery systems.

The Summit saw enthusiastic participation from 325 delegates, including representatives from ayush healthcare centers, colleges, and research institutes, health tech startups, medical tourism professionals, and wellness travel facilitators.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.