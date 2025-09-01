India conclude preparatory camp in Visakhapatnam ahead of Women’s ODI WC

Visakhapatnam, Sep 1 (IANS) India have wrapped up their week-long preparatory camp for the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Apart from skill-based training and emphasis on fitness, the players went through various match-stimulation training in the build-up to the marquee event.

Opener Pratika Rawal expressed confidence in the team’s batting depth. “We had different scenarios. Most of us were able to do it and I think it's a very good start. I mean, few of us batted brilliantly. I think the amount of depth this team has, I am pretty sure it's going to be great for us,” she said in a video posted on BCCI’s social media handles on Monday.

Pratika also highlighted the team’s growing camaraderie as a key takeaway from the preparatory camp. “I feel like the way that we are bonding right now, it's amazing. The girls are understanding each other's perspective, which is a very good sign. So, our team looks united,” she added.

Seam-bowling all-rounder Arundhati Reddy noted that the camp provided her with plenty of challenges, particularly in honing her bowling skills against quality batters in the national team. “For me, I have had few challenges with the batters when I go in. I think it's good for both of us because it gets the best out of whoever I am bowling to and I personally like a challenge when I am bowling,” Reddy said.

The ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam will also host India’s World Cup fixtures against South Africa on October 9 and defending champions Australia on October 12. India have never won the Women’s ODI World Cup, with their best result being runners-up in 2005 and 2017 editions of the competition.

The R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Holkar Stadium in Indore and DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will also host matches in the eight-team tournament set to run from September 30 to November 2.

Before opening their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on September 30, India will regroup to play for a three-match ODI series against Australia this month. The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA International Cricket Stadium at Mullanpur will host the first two ODIs on September 14 and 17, before the final game takes place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 20.

