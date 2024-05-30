'India committed to work for wellbeing of women, children & adolescents'

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) India is committed to taking proactive actions for the health and wellbeing of women, children, and adolescents, said Apurva Chandra, Union Health Secretary on Thursday at the ongoing 77th World Health Assembly (WHA) of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva.

He was speaking at a side event that India hosted on women, children, and adolescent health at WHA.

Chandra, who is leading the Indian delegation at the WHA, outlined "India's commitment to implement proactive actions for women, children, and adolescents' health and wellbeing".

He also highlighted India's "reproductive and child health (RCH) – I, RCH – II initiatives and the Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram which stressed on adolescent health".

The health Secretary mentioned rolling out of TeleManas, as part of the national tele-mental health programme in India, as a key initiative taken by the country to boost mental health.

He also "emphasised the need for utilising the right communication strategies to convey to the adolescent audience group", involving youth group representatives in the planning and implementation of any programme.

The event focussed on adolescent health and various speakers spoke about various aspects of adolescent health including the need to invest more in this issue.

