India and China express satisfaction with peace, tranquility in border areas

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Reviewing the situation in border areas, India and China on Wednesday expressed satisfaction with the general prevalence of peace and tranquility in the region, leading to gradual normalisation of bilateral relations. The two nations agreed to maintain regular exchanges and contacts on issues related to the boundary affairs at the diplomatic and military levels through established mechanisms.

The situation was reviewed during the 34th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) held in New Delhi on Wednesday. The Indian delegation at the meeting was led by Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary (East Asia) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Chinese delegation was headed by Hong Liang, Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The two sides reviewed the situation in the India-China border areas. They expressed satisfaction with the general prevalence of peace and tranquility in the border areas, leading to gradual normalization of bilateral relations. They agreed to maintain regular exchanges and contacts on issues related to the boundary affairs at the diplomatic and military levels through established mechanisms," the MEA stated after the meeting.

"With a view to advancing effective border management and sustaining peace & tranquillity, the two sides deliberated on various measures as explored during the previous (23rd) round of SR Talks and the 33rd meeting of WMCC. The two sides also prepared for the next round of the Special Representatives' Talks on the India-China Boundary Question to be held in India later this year," it added.

The Chinese delegation leader also called on Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, according to the MEA statement. Notably, the 33rd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held in Beijing on March 25.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson on Wednesday welcomed India's resumption of tourist visas for Chinese citizens, terming it a "positive move." The spokesperson expressed China's willingness to maintain communication and consultation with India to further facilitate travel between the two nations.

"We take note of India’s resumption of tourist visas for Chinese citizens. This is a positive move. Easing cross-border travel is widely beneficial. China will maintain communication & consultation with India to further facilitate travel between the 2 countries," the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing and discussed the trajectory of India-China bilateral relations. He conveyed warm greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Chinese President during the meeting. The interaction took place as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers' call on the Chinese President.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Called on President Xi Jinping this morning in Beijing along with my fellow SCO Foreign Ministers. Conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apprised President Xi of the recent development of our bilateral ties. Value the guidance of our leaders in that regard."

This was Jaishankar's first visit to China since the violent confrontation in Galwan Valley in May 2020. The EAM visited China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers' Meeting (CFM) in Tianjin. On the sidelines of the SCO meeting, the EAM held multiple high-level meetings to deepen dialogue and cooperation with Chinese officials.

