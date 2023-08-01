Ind vs WI, ODIs: 'Was there any pressure from broadcasters to put Rohit, Kohli in team?'

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) After Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were "rested" for the last two ODIs against West Indies, the fans expressed their displeasure and slammed the BCCI and the team management for their "bizarre" decisions.

Netizens raised questions, asking the Indian board and coach on why Rohit and Kohli were named in the ODI series when they are getting rested. "They should have picked another team then."

However, one user said that the BCCI was under pressure from broadcasters to put Kohli and Rohit in the team. "Arre... broadcasters promo me kya daalenge fir.. Ad walon ko kaise convince karenge."

"Interestingly, we have the ICC ODI World Cup this year and our main players are getting rested before that and not playing ODIs. Wow, Rahuld Dravid what's happening.

"It made no sense to carry Rohit or Virat for the ODI series if they were not going to play. I understand, you have to try out fringe players too but carrying the two made no sense," wrote another.

Meanwhile, West Indies captain Shai Hope won the toss and elected to bowl in the 3rd ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium on Tuesday. Hardik Pandya will be leading India again.

Two changes to the lineup for the Men In Blue with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jaydev Unadkat coming in for Axar Patel and Umran Malik.

