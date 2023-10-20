IMD warns of cyclone forming in Arabian Sea, may affect Mumbai & Konkan

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a cyclonic storm, ‘Tej’ developing in the Arabian Sea with a possibility of affecting Mumbai and coastal Konkan region, here on Friday.

In a post on X, the IMD said that a depression was formed over South-west Arabian Sea around 920 east-southeast of Socotra in Yemen, 1190 kms southeast of Salalah Airport in Oman at 8.30 a.m.

“It is to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and further into a severe cyclonic storm on October 22 (Sunday),” the IMD has forecast.

The depression is expected to move towards south Oman and adjoining Yemen coasts.

Thursday night the IMD observations indicated that the low pressure area over southeast and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea was moving westwards and lay as a well-marked low pressure area over southwest Arabian Sea around midnight of October 19.

Owing to these disturbances, the wind speeds will touch up to 55-60 kmph in south east Arabian Sea, and increase up to 65-70 kmph on Saturday-Sunday, creating very rough sea conditions, and fishers have been advised against venturing into the sea till Monday.

