Illegal migration probe: Four charged over false passport claims in Gujarat

Himmatnagar, Aug 15 (IANS) Gujarat police have registered a complaint against four individuals for providing false affidavits, falsely stating the loss of their passports.

Police said that the passports were actually handed over to an unauthorised travel agent for illegal migration to the US.

Nareshbhai Ghanshyambhai Patel, a Himmatnagar resident, lodged the complaint. He initially reported the passports of six family members as lost, supposedly during a house cleaning activity a week prior.

Subsequent investigation uncovered that eight months ago, Naresh Patel had handed his passport to an unauthorised agent in Gandhinagar for an illicit travel attempt to the USA. Naresh Patel then filed a misleading affidavit, wrongly claiming passport loss.

Further inquiries disclosed that the passports were entrusted to Rajan Patel in Gandhinagar for unlawful travel. Those involved in the deceptive affidavit include Naresh Ghanshyambhai Patel, Kinjalben Ghanshyambhai Patel, Nitinkumar Ghanshyambhai Patel, Bhumiben Nitinkumar Patel. There are speculations of six more people in this matter.

The police have registered a case against the accused parties and initiated legal proceedings accordingly.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.