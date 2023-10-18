Ila Arun's role as Nalini in ‘Aarya 3’ mirrors 'Devi's nine facets’

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Veteran actress Ila Arun, who will be seen as Nalini in the upcoming crime thriller drama ‘Aarya’ season three, opened up about her character and shared the nuances that helped her understand and shape her role.

Sushmita Sen plays the character of Aarya Sareen in the show. Aarya is a powerful woman on a mission to protect and in the upcoming season she is up against another strong woman like herself, wounded but not pulled down, someone who kills with grace; played by Ila Arun.

Talking about her character, Ila said: “My character is shaped by her past. Nalini is a woman, like the Devi's nine facets who evolves through the incidents in her life.”

“These experiences make her resilient, but when mixed with selfishness, she can become blinded or conscious of it. Neither path is wrong, but when a woman left with no choice holds ambitions and something to protect, these paths collide,” said the ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ fame actress.

Ila concluded: “This is when the rebel emerges, and it's the story of both my character and Aarya's character. Our characters have faced a lot in our lives.”

In the third season, Aarya has her eyes set on the supply and transportation of the narcotic drug but is intercepted by Ila Arun, who herself is the undisputed queen on the supply side.

Hot on Aarya’s heels is ACP Khan who after being preoccupied in the second season is back with vengeance and will do anything in his capacity to put an end to Aarya’s illegal drug empire. As Aarya gets cornered, she goes for the kill with impunity as she has Daulat by her side.

The following shots present intense action and a showdown where a wounded Aarya draws out the swords to slash anyone who lays hands on her kids.

After receiving an International Emmy Award Nomination for season one, and two successful seasons, the wait ends as the franchise returns with its third season with newer challenges, newer enemies and with a newer ambition.

Created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, ‘Aarya 3’ will air on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.